Umierov on provision of mobilized personnel in 2024: "We have planned everything". VIDEO

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced plans to supply the mobilized in 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

The journalists asked Defense Minister Umierov about money, namely, where to get it from to equip the newly mobilized soldiers they want to recruit.

"We have planned everything for 2024, as the Commander-in-Chief has already said, the Chief of the General Staff. We don't want to go into further details: what we have planned, how we will do it," the minister replied.

Read more: Ministry of Defense is considering possibility of inviting to TCR through electronic notifications, - Umerov