Over year, our defense industry has produced three times more weapons and equipment, there is significant increase in production of ammunition and quality indicators for missiles, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukraine's task is as clear as possible: we must make our state so strong and effective that Russia feels that every attack will be met by our response. This task can be fulfilled only on the basis of sufficient production of domestic weapons," the Head of State noted.
"This year alone, our defense industry managed to produce three times more weapons and equipment than last year. There is a very significant increase in the production of ammunition, particularly for artillery. Ukraine is deploying the production of ammunition for domestic drones on a systemic level, and there are important results in the production of our missiles. The quantitative and qualitative indicators for missiles are already significantly higher and will be even higher," Zelenskyy adds.
He also clarified that our defense industry currently employs about 300,000 workers.
"I am grateful to each and every one of you - everyone who creates the relevant important production facilities, who restores enterprises, who works almost around the clock. I am grateful to every family of our defense workers for their support, for helping our country fight for life and for the people of Ukraine!" he added.