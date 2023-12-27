Soldiers of 36th Separate Mechanized Brigade detected and eliminated occupant reconnaissance group. VIDEO
A group of Russian soldiers tried to hide in an extension of a village house, but soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi detected and attacked the occupiers with a kamikaze drone.
The video shows a group of two Russian soldiers trying to hide in the extension of a dilapidated village house. A surveillance drone spots their hiding place. After that, an FPV drone flew right through the entrance to the extension and eliminated the Russians, Censor.NET reports.