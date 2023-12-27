Our politicians prevent AFU from winning, - "cyborg" Andrii Shyshuk. VIDEO

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Andriy Shyshuk, call sign Siever (North), who has been fighting since 2014 and took part in the defense of Donetsk airport, said that the unprofessional behavior of Ukrainian politicians who speak about military affairs costs Ukrainian soldiers their lives.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with the Crimean Tatar TV channel ATR.

He stated that "remembering our history, our country and the fact that repeatedly some internal quarrels were the cause of defeats, and such "fateful" ones, the enemy remembers this well, and it would be a mistake for him not to use it this time, I think. And I think he is doing it now. He is trying to take advantage of this, and he is provoking it, and he is succeeding. Unfortunately."

In his opinion, the psyop's operation to oppose Zaluzhnyi and Zelenskyy is now "at its peak" and everyone should "understand the consequences."

He believes that last year the promotion of Zaluzhnyi began without his involvement.

He also noted that there was strong political interference in the preparation of the counteroffensive in the Kherson region. "This offensive was promoted as much as possible by public figures who predicted everything, told where the attack would take place, told how much equipment and people were prepared and would be prepared and in what time frame," he emphasized.

Shyshuk continued: "Well, first of all, not the military should not talk about it at all, but all the politicians in our country, from the highest to the lowest, wanted to do this, I will remind you that it was during the offensive on Kherson, that is, they constantly promised some forecasts and so on, they so tensed and prepared our enemies there that a large number of losses and small advances then, let me remind you that only in three directions the troops advanced a little bit in a couple of months."

He noted that "politicians want to play the military. And this is no longer a joke".

He emphasized: "The enemy should not be warned. Because war is about surprises, it's about deception, it's about some tricks. When a whole bunch of people are standing behind you, looking over your shoulder at your plans and then running to tell you and shouting about them, how it will all be, then why fight? Then at least keep what you have. This is actually a question of rhetorical warfare, but I just don't understand how people can despise the lives of soldiers like that, just for the sake of their advertising, for the sake of their ratings. It's just like that."