To withstand this year means to withstand entire war – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 681st day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The main priority of our state is always to provide everything necessary for the defense of Ukraine and for our active actions. Ammunition. Drones. Equipment. Personnel. To withstand this year means to withstand this entire war. It is an important time. In many ways decisive. I am grateful to everyone who realizes this. Who helps the state to become stronger and our soldiers to be able to destroy the enemy.

We are working with all our partners to ensure that Ukraine receives sufficient defense packages this month. We have already received another defense package from Germany for Ukraine. These are missiles for air defense, 155-caliber artillery, and other necessary items. Thank you! This is a very timely package. We expect similar steps from our other partners, including the United States. So that this winter, like last winter, the Russian terror could not win in anything," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: First priority is to ensure supply of additional air defense systems and missiles - Zelenskyy. VIDEO