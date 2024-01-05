SOF fighters adjusted destruction of two enemy Nona-S self-propelled artillery systems by HIMARS strike. VIDEO

Two enemy Nona-S self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces, Censor.NET reports.

During reconnaissance operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, operators of one of the Special Forces units detected two enemy self-propelled artillery systems 2C9 Nona-S. The fighters directed HIMARS fire from a missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces at enemy targets. Thanks to precise fire control, both self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed.

Nona-S is designed to provide direct fire support to airborne troops on the battlefield, its main weapon is a 120 mm mortar gun.