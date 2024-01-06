Soldiers of 45th SAB successfully struck concentration of enemy personnel with M777 howitzer, - Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO

Adverse weather does not hinder the combat work of our soldiers at the frontline.

This was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Adverse weather does not hinder the combat work of the servicemen of the 45th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The US M777 howitzer can destroy the enemy under any conditions," he said.

"We are ready to work rain or shine to support the infantry on the front line. The intensity of our work depends on the number of targets we have. Today, for example, we successfully hit a concentration of enemy personnel. The fewer enemies there are on our land, the closer our Victory is," Zaluzhnyi quoted the artillerymen as saying.

