FPV drone "Dyki Shershni" hits Russian tank equipped with electronic warfare system. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Comanche" unit of the 40th Airmobile Brigade destroyed a Russian tank equipped with an electronic warfare system using a "Dyki Shershni" drone.
This drone was purchased and delivered to the soldiers at your expense. We are preparing a new batch of drones for our defenders. Please join us in raising funds for "Dyki Shershni" ("Wild Hornets"):
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]