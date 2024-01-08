FPV drone "Dyki Shershni" hits Russian tank equipped with electronic warfare system. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Comanche" unit of the 40th Airmobile Brigade destroyed a Russian tank equipped with an electronic warfare system using a "Dyki Shershni" drone.

