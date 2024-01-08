Explosions in Belgorod, Russia: air raid alert was announced in city. VIDEO

On the evening of January 8, powerful explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod. An air raid was announced in the city. Local telegram channels noted that the city’s air defense was operating. Users also posted photos of falling debris.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine allegedly used RM-70 Vampire MLRS. The aggressor country also claims that its air defense systems "managed to destroy 10 RM-70 missiles" over the Belgorod region, Censor.NET reports.

