Ukrainian soldiers used a drone to destroy an enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepek" near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the drone strike, an enemy flamethrower system exploded.

