Ukrainian drone attacked Ural with invaders: anti-drone operator with REB gun was helpless. VIDEO

The Russian military is unable to protect itself from Ukrainian drones, even if it has the necessary electronic warfare equipment.

Ukrainian blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko said this by posting a video that proves it, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, first, the military of the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, after which a Ural truck arrived to evacuate the surviving invaders.

"In the Ural, there was also an anti-drone operator with an REB gun who was supposed to cover them from drones. Well, one of your drones hit this anti-drone operator in the Ural," Sternenko said, commenting on the footage of the occupier's elimination.

