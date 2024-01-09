New global steps are needed against those who continue to help Russia – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 685th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, we had a special meeting of the Headquarters with the direct, in-person participation of all major commanders and heads of operations. Together with the Chief of Staff, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industry, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, we analyzed the supply of shells and drones in detail. Distribution between brigades and units. Daily needs. Actual costs. The main thing is that all logistics must become faster. We also discussed the opening of new production lines for weapons and ammunition in Ukraine - at our enterprises and together with partners.

Of course, we considered the supplies we expect to receive this year. Despite all the problems in the world, our precise, clear approach to every need and every opportunity can provide the Defense Forces with everything they need. We see how to realize Ukraine's priorities this year: what is needed, who is needed, and what signals can work.

We analyzed the work of our Air Force, all our defenders of the sky, separately and in detail. The results of shooting down Russian missiles and drones. What was successful. What should be done. We continue to work with all partners to strengthen our air defense. And at the same time, to increase pressure on Russia.

The world's sanctions are definitely working. And they are working well. There is clear evidence of a slowdown in the Russian defense industry. But for the sanctions to be one hundred percent effective, the schemes for circumventing the sanctions must also be one hundred percent blocked. New global steps are also needed against those who continue to help Russia. Everyone in the world knows this small list of terrorist accomplices. We will discuss this further with our partners," Zelenskyy said.