For first time in Mariupol, convoy of civilian trucks was spotted transporting cargo towards Berdiansk - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

Russian invaders use civilian trucks to transport military cargo.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"For the first time on Sunday, the movement of a unit using civilian trucks (covered trucks) as part of a convoy was recorded. During the transportation, places for personnel and engineering and fortification structures were installed, which were transported in an open way. It was not possible to establish what exactly was being transported by the civilian-looking trucks," the statement said.

It is noted that the convoy was moving through the centre of Mariupol in the direction of occupied Berdiansk.

"It is the escort from the eastern border to the western exit from Mangush village that gives us confidence in the use of civilian transport in the convoy. Previously, we also recorded some use of civilian vehicles - trucks for military purposes. However, this is the first time we have recorded the use of civilian vehicles in an organised convoy," Andriushchenko added.

