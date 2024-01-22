Enemy infantry fighting vehicle explodes after hitting mine in Luhansk region. VIDEO

An enemy infantry fighting vehicle exploded after hitting a mine during an attempt to storm Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment of the explosion of an enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.

"The enchanting explosion of a Russian armoured vehicle on a mine was recorded by drone operators of the APACHI unit. The occupiers tried to storm Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region, but our sappers did a great job," the author of the video said in a commentary to the video.

