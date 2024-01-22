Zelenskyy: I asked to prepare solutions to remove all difficulties between government officials, business and law enforcement. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 698th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, government officials met with representatives of Ukrainian business. The discussion is not easy. There are serious issues. There are real difficulties. I have familiarized myself with the details. I asked to prepare necessary solutions so that all the difficulties between government officials, business and law enforcement would be removed.

Everyone can have their own opinion, yes, but in times of war, we must all be united by one task - the strength of Ukraine, the strength of our society, our economy. All the developments will be presented at the National Security and Defense Council," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Any pressure on journalists is unacceptable