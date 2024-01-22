Special operations behind front line, assaults and contact battles - war of poet and SOF fighter Maksym Kryvtsov. VIDEO
His book was included in the list of the best books of 2023 by the Ukrainian branch of the international writing community Pen Ukraine. After his death, the edition was sold out within a day, and pre-orders have already exceeded it many times over, Censor.NET reports.
You can order the book "Virshi z biinytsi" ("Poems from the Battlefield" - ed. note) here: https://nashformat.ua/products/ebook-...
All costs associated with the printing and distribution of the publication are borne by Nash Format Publishing House. All funds received from the sale of current and future editions of the collection, as well as electronic copies of Poems from the Loophole, will be distributed equally: half will be transferred to Maksym's family, and the rest to the Reformation NGO for educational book projects for the military.