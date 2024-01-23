Three enemy self-propelled artillery units, D30 howitzer, pickup truck, and truck were destroyed within day by fighters of "Comanche" unit from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade using "Dyki Shershni" drones.. VIDEO
We are grateful to the Ukrainian company and Lithuanian citizens who financed the production of drones for these fighters.
