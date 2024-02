In Vladivostok, Russia, explosions were heard and fires broke out at power substations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

According to local residents, substations in Novozhylova and Tykhaya Bukhta are on fire. The causes are still unknown. A number of houses have no electricity.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Enemy infantry fighting vehicle explodes after hitting mine in Luhansk region. VIDEO