Kamikaze drone destroys Russia’s latest T-90M "Breakthrough" tank in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance men of the first detachment of the National Guard’s Special Forces Centre "OMEGA" destroyed the latest Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank near Avdiivka with a kamikaze drone

According to Censor.NET, the video of the enemy armoured vehicle was posted by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko.

"Aerial reconnaissance men of the 1st detachment of the OMEGA Special Forces Centre, while practising the approaches to the contact line in the Avdiivka sector, discovered an enemy tank that had just moved to a position to fire. An FPV drone was used to strike the tank. The result was the destruction of a Russian T-90M Breakthrough tank," he said in a commentary to the video.

