Occupier shows destroyed APC and tank in Krynky in Kherson region: "This is cool present from our ’friends’ from other side". VIDEO
A Russian serviceman filmed destroyed armoured vehicles near the temporarily occupied village of Krynky in the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows a destroyed Russian APC-82A and a tank. According to the occupier, Ukrainian soldiers from the right bank of the Kherson region attacked the equipment with kamikaze drones
"This is such a cool present from our 'friends' on the other side," says the Russian.