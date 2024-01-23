News Video • War

Occupier shows destroyed APC and tank in Krynky in Kherson region: "This is cool present from our ’friends’ from other side". VIDEO

A Russian serviceman filmed destroyed armoured vehicles near the temporarily occupied village of Krynky in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a destroyed Russian APC-82A and a tank. According to the occupier, Ukrainian soldiers from the right bank of the Kherson region attacked the equipment with kamikaze drones

"This is such a cool present from our 'friends' on the other side," says the Russian.

