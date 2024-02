Our soldiers destroyed a Russian SAMs "Buk M-2", "Buk M-3", radar systems "Zoopark" and "Yastreb AV" and "Hyacinth-S" self-propelled gun with MLRS HIMARS.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

