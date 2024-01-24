Shmyhal met with Fico in Uzhhorod: "We are counting on constructive and practical dialogue". VIDEO

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meets with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Uzhhorod.

The head of government announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Our bilateral relations and support for European initiatives are on the agenda. We look forward to a constructive and practical dialogue," Shmyhal said.

As reported earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made several scandalous statements before meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

Fico also said that "there is no war in Kyiv, there is absolutely normal life there".

