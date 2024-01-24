Artillerymen of 5th Brigade destroy occupiers with Paladin self-propelled guns. VIDEO

The artillerymen of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade shared footage of their combat work and how they destroy the enemy with the help of the American self-propelled howitzer Paladin.

The corresponding video was posted by the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Paladin system has a modern automated weapon system that is able to quickly respond to a target, hit sufficiently manoeuvrable objects and is much better protected," the commentary says.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Aerial reconnaissance revealed and destroyed occupiers’ field ammunition depot in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO