Artillerymen of 5th Brigade destroy occupiers with Paladin self-propelled guns. VIDEO
The artillerymen of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade shared footage of their combat work and how they destroy the enemy with the help of the American self-propelled howitzer Paladin.
The corresponding video was posted by the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"The Paladin system has a modern automated weapon system that is able to quickly respond to a target, hit sufficiently manoeuvrable objects and is much better protected," the commentary says.