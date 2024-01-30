Combat work of soldiers of Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. VIDEO
4 9828
A video has been posted online showing fragments of the combat work of the soldiers of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.
According to Censor.NET, the video combines footage of various units of the brigade performing combat missions - artillerymen, mortar launchers, aerial reconnaissance men, infantrymen - in different seasons and in different areas of combat operations.