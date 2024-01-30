Enemy infantry fighting vehicle "salutes" in night sky after Ukrainian drone strike in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces soldiers destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle using a kamikaze drone on the Left Bank of Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack was posted by the special forces on their unit's social media page. The recording shows that the drone strike provoked another explosion, most likely a part of the enemy armored vehicle's ammunition detonated.

"Operators of one of the Special Operations Forces units during night reconnaissance discovered a Russian infantry fighting vehicle on the left bank of the Kherson region, which was hunting for Ukrainian crews of the UAV. The enemy target was promptly struck by attack drones. As a result, the enemy's IFV was destroyed to the ground, and Ukrainian pilots continued their work to destroy the occupiers on the left bank of the Dnipro River," the Special Forces noted in a commentary to the video.

