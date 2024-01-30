Air battle between Ukrainian and Russian drones. VIDEO

Rare footage of an aerial battle between Ukrainian and Russian drones is published online.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the air battle was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the first attack, the enemy drone begins to fall and finally crashes to the ground.

"You don't see this often. Rare footage of an enemy drone being shot down by operators of the Wild Division of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

