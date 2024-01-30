Eight Ukrainian soldiers clear out enemy position near Bakhmut. VIDEO of drone

A fragment of the combat work of a Ukrainian assault group unit during the clearing out of an enemy position near Bakhmut was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that at least eight Ukrainian soldiers are involved in the battle, carefully and methodically shooting every metre of the enemy position.

"Infantrymen of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar" are clearing outUkrainian land from Moscow invaders.... Bakhmut", the commentary to the publication reads.

