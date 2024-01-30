Two dozen enemy armored vehicles destroyed between Krasnohorivka and Stepove. VIDEO of drone

A video showing the destruction of enemy armored vehicles during the battles with the occupiers between Krasnohorivka and Stepove near Avdiivka has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least two dozen Russian vehicles being hit.

"The Khorne Group of the 116th Brigade is opening a scrap- yard for enemy armored vehicles that moved from Krasnohorivka toward Stepove. Some of these vehicles were destroyed last year," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

