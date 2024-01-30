Border guards destroy off-road vehicle, armoured personnel carrier and occupier’s dugout in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guards from the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed an off-road vehicle, an armoured personnel carrier and an occupier’s dugout in the Kharkiv region with precise drone attacks.

The video of the damage was shown by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports. The published footage shows the moment the ammunition was dropped directly into the hole of the dugout. Border guards also hit an SUV and an armoured personnel carrier, which the occupiers tried to hide in a forest belt.

