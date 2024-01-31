Guests of the Kremlin’s propaganda show on RosTV recommend that Russian troops should first of all "save" France and Italy in the event of a war against NATO member states.

According to Censor.NET, one of the show's participants believes that the main riches of Western European culture are concentrated in these two countries.

"There is something to be saved there," the propagandist summarized.

