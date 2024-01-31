Zelenskyy on exchange of prisoners: Almost half are defenders of Mariupol. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today 180 privates and sergeants, as well as 27 officers, were released from Russian captivity.

The head of state said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Now there is good news. This is the kind of news we are all waiting for. Today we managed to free another 207 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. 180 privates and sergeants. 27 officers. Almost half of them are defenders of Mariupol. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, units of the State Border Guard Service and the National Police. 207 guys will soon be home with their families. 207 families are already happy.

We often heard - at different times - that something would not work. When you know what to do, everything works out. And even the things that may seem impossible to some people. Ukraine knows how to achieve its goals!" - he said.