I am grateful to everyone who contributed to clearing Crimea of evil spirits - Oleshchuk commented on explosions at Belbek airfield. VIDEO

On 31 January 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram by the Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk.

He noted: " Do you know that the Air Force of Ukraine has the 204th Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade? So, its regular base is the Belbek airfield! Ukrainian aviators will definitely return home to their home airfield. In the meantime, I thank everyone who contributed to the cleansing of Crimea from the Russian presence!"

Oleshchuk also released footage of the fire that started as a result of the strike