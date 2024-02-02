Today’s EU decision on €50 billion for Ukraine is clear signal across Atlantic. We are waiting for America’s decisions - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the EU’s decision to allocate financial assistance to Ukraine a clear signal to the United States. He also said that he expects appropriate decisions from his American partners.

He said this in his daily video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is the long-awaited decision of the European Union - 50 billion euros for Ukraine. This is a support programme. A long-term programme for four years. This means that Ukrainians have financial guarantees for our social stability. The decision was made today at the European Council - at the level of leaders. The team of Ukraine and our friends in the European Union worked quite deeply and actively for this decision - through various channels and at various levels.



Europe has demonstrated exactly the kind of unity we need. 27 countries together. The EU institutions are in full cooperation. This is a clear signal to Moscow that Europe will stand and that Europe will not be broken by any destructive waves that the Kremlin always comes up with. But at the same time, it is a clear signal across the Atlantic that Europe is committed. Security commitments. Strong commitments. We are waiting for America's decisions," Zelenskyy stressed.

