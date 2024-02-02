Ruscists plan to open "museum of city liberation" in occupied Mariupol. VIDEO

Russian invaders want to open a "museum" in occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the city council.

The so-called museum is to be opened in the destroyed centre of Mariupol.

"Putin's henchmen - the Russian party 'united russia' and the 'young guard' organisation - are going to create the 'museum'. Restoration work is already underway. According to the visualisation, part of the 'museum' is planned to be painted in the colours of the Russian tricolour and the flag of the so-called "dpr". Visitors are going to be shown bloody 'trophies' stolen in the occupied territories, 'patriotic' films and exhibitions about the 'liberation' of Mariupol in the spring of 2022," the statement said.

