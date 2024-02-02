Offensive Guard creates new brigade "Revenge" consisting of border guards. VIDEO

An offensive guard brigade, the Revenge Brigade, was created on the basis of the Luhansk Border Guard Detachment.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Titanic work and fierce battles along the entire frontline - this was the first year since the creation of the Offensive Guard brigades. Today there are already 10 of them. The soldiers of the legendary Luhansk border guard detachment now have their own brigade - "Revenge"," the statement reads.

The soldiers have been fighting against Russian troops since 2014.

"They took part in the fiercest battles. For Bakhmut, Kreminna, Lyman, Popasna, Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk and Siversk. More than 250 soldiers of the brigade have been decorated with state awards. 5 soldiers of the unit are Heroes of Ukraine.



Currently, "Revenge" is performing combat missions in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions. It continues to destroy and drive the enemy from our land. And it will definitely reach the state borders and return the Ukrainian flag to its native Luhansk region," the Minister of Internal Affairs added.

