Shmyhal and Canadian Foreign Minister Joly discuss confiscation of Russian assets. VIDEO

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to discuss the confiscation of Russian assets.

According to Censor.NET, Shmyhal reported this in his Telegram channel.

"Canada supports our humanitarian demining initiatives, which is an important part of the reconstruction. In this context, we discussed the confiscation of Russian assets. Canada is among the leaders here, as well as in other areas of support. We expect that this year we will take significant steps to direct Russian funds to rebuild Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, the Prime Minister thanked Canada for its decision to join the coalition to return deported Ukrainian children. This is one of the points of the President's Peace Formula.

