Occupant’s helmet flies in air after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

A drone operator from the "Perun" unit of the 42nd Brigade eliminated an occupier who tried in vain to hide under a burnt armored vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment of the invader's destruction was posted on the 42nd Brigade's social media page. The footage shows that after the drone hit, the occupier's helmet was torn off his head and thrown several meters away.

The "Perun" unit is "humanizing" a lonely lover of lying under armor on Ukrainian soil. It will be difficult for him to get his act together," the commentary to the post reads.

