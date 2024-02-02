"Servant of People" Tyshchenko said that Bihus was being followed by SSU officers and defended their actions. VIDEO

People’s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who was expelled from the Servant of the People faction after a scandal over his trip to Thailand during the full-scale war, has expressed his support for the SSU officers who spied on investigative journalists.

Tyshchenko said this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"At the behest of drug addicts, a poor excuse for investigators, the gold fund of the Security Service of Ukraine has been released. The FSB gives a standing ovation. And who will defend the state? Maybe those people with bags of white powder? I want to support all ordinary honest law enforcement officers. Guys, we all understand everything. We are with you," Tyshchenko said.

Surveillance of Bihus.Info

As a reminder, on January 16, a video was posted online showing Bihus.Info employees allegedly using drugs at a New Year's corporate party. The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, noted that the video showed part of the team, namely the cameramen. According to him, the journalists did not use drugs.

"The team is aware of the severity of the situation. Of course, the wiretapping and surveillance were illegal, and the goals of those who recorded were clear. But this is no excuse for what we saw on the video - namely, the use of illegal substances by several of our colleagues," the team said.

Later, Bigus said that Bihus.Info team members had been under surveillance for about a year. And the New Year's corporate party was part of a security operation.

The SSU opened proceedings on the fact of illegal wiretapping and video recording. It also seized disks with camera recordings.