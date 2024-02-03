Special forces of SSU destroyed 11 tanks and 28 ACVs of occupiers in week. VIDEO

Last week, the Special Forces "A" of the SSU impressed: 11 tanks, 28 ACVs, 24 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 6 electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, 73 military vehicles, video surveillance systems "Murom-M" and "Ironia-M", almost 100 firing positions and enemy fortifications, 2 ammunition depots of the occupiers. In addition, the Special Forces eliminated 194 Russian invaders.