Restoration work in energy sector continues in regions where Russian missiles struck, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the evening of 3 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a traditional video address to the public.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelenskyy's official telegram.

The Ukrainian President noted: "Restoration work is underway in some regions of our country where power outages were caused by Russian strikes. Dnipro region, in particular Kryvyi Rih, is where power engineers are working to restore electricity to all consumers as soon as possible. We have sent the head of Ukrenergo to the region, as well as all the necessary specialists and resources. Today, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported to me on both the work and the protection of energy facilities. I thank every repair team and all the employees involved.

Being selfless at your level, effective, and courageous means for Ukraine to be a strong state capable of defending and protecting itself. I thank everyone who realises this. Glory to every Ukrainian soldier! Glory to all those who work to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself!"

