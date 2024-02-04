Maximum respect, gratitude to all those who fight and work for state - Zelenskyy visits Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions on 4 February. VIDEO

On 4 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a traditional video address in which he spoke about his working visit to Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelensky's official telegram.

The Ukrainian President noted: "In the morning - Robotyne, one of the toughest parts of the frontline, Zaporizhzhia direction. I personally thanked the soldiers and awarded five of the best - those who have distinguished themselves in combat over the past weeks - right on the frontline.

Afternoon - Air Command "East". A report and a detailed discussion on the protection of the skies over the Dnipropetrovsk region. The danger is constant, high, and Russia sees the region as one of the main targets for terrorist attacks. We are working to add capabilities to shoot down missiles and drones.

Now we are in Kryvyi Rih, the entire district and other communities in the region, and we are holding a meeting on energy and water supply to the towns and villages of the Dnipro region, including Kryvyi Rih. Protection of energy facilities. Strengthening mobile fire teams, air defence and electronic warfare. Restoring power facilities. I am grateful to all those who have been working to restore power supply after the recent strikes - every repair team.

Maximum respect, gratitude to everyone who is fighting for the state, working for Ukraine, Ukrainians, and everyone who helps - every volunteer, every volunteer community. To everyone who is in the state and together with the state."

