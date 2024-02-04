Zelenskyy held meeting in Kryvyi Rih on energy and water supply to cities and villages of region. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kryvyi Rih as part of his working visit, where he held a meeting on water supply and protection of energy facilities in the cities and villages of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelenskyy's official Telegram.

The message reads: "Kryvyi Rih. Held a meeting on energy and water supply to cities and villages in the Dnipro region, including Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov, part of Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district. They discussed the protection of critical infrastructure, strengthening mobile fire groups, air defence, and electronic warfare, and restoring power facilities. A separate report was devoted to protection against saboteurs and collaborators. I thank everyone who works for the security of the region. I thank everyone who is restoring our infrastructure after the enemy's attacks."

Read more: Zelenskyy visits AC East location: discusses air cover for cities and use of air defence systems